Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 374,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,115. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

