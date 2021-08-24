Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANFGF. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.