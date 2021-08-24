Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AON by 21.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in AON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in AON by 28.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

Shares of AON stock opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $282.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

