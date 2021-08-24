Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APRE. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

