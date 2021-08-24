Apron Network (APN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $2.14 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.