Aragon Court (ANJ) One Day Volume Tops $107,905.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $19.26 million and $107,905.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00795960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00099703 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars.

