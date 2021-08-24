Arbidex (ABX) Hits Market Cap of $465,632.20

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $465,632.20 and $90,870.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arbidex has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00809447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About Arbidex

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,712,524 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

