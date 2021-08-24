Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $751,836.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00124139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,918.95 or 1.00079685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.11 or 0.00994359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.82 or 0.06691236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,866,976 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.