ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 3,623 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 253.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

