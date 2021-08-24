ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

