ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 8,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 88,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $456.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.