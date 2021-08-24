ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $286.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $286.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

