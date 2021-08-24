ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,242,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

