Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARNGF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

