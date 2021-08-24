Ariana Resources plc (AAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 on September 26th

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Sunday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAU opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £49.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.82. Ariana Resources has a one year low of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

