Arion Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $41,840.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,490,715 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

