Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $217.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

