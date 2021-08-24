Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $23,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $446.57 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $450.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

