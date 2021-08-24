Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of LYB opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.