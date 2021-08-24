Arizona State Retirement System Sells 154 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,622.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,564.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.