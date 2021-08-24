Arnhold LLC Boosts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after acquiring an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after acquiring an additional 225,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,805,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 353,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 3,474,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

