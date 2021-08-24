Arnhold LLC Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. WestRock makes up about 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WestRock worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 61.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,081. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

