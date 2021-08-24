Arnhold LLC Sells 503,395 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503,395 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 154,502 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 742,711 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

