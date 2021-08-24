Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Lowered by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 304,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,886. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

