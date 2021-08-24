Arthur Prusan Sells 745 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Arthur Prusan sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $11,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arthur Prusan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Arthur Prusan sold 1,282 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $20,524.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,464. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $479.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

