Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 268.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

