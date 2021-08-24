Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.22. 402,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,817. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.