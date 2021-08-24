Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $370,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,780 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. 1,528,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.