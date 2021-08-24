Aspen Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

ROK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

