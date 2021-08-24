Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

