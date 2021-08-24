Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $414.47 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

