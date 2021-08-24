Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $137.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

