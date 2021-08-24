Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $25.17 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

