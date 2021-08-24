Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $31.70 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $31,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

