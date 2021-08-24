Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,647 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $249.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

