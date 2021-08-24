Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,193 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

