Aurora Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $357,960.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $357,960.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815394 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

