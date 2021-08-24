Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.04. The stock had a trading volume of 55,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,341. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

