Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$13.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on APR.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$504.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.60 and a one year high of C$13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

