AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

