Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NetEase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,780,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 132,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,974. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

