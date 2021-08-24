Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

VOD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 67,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

