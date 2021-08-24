Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.24. 6,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $338.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

