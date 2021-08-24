Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 148,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,627. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

