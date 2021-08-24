Avestar Capital LLC Sells 36,037 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,037 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 128,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.05. 117,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,721. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.