Avestar Capital LLC Takes $4.67 Million Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,895. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

