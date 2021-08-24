Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 5.5%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 2,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 427,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after buying an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,986,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 335.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 790,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 111.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 656,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 264.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 588,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

