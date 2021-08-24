Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 116.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

