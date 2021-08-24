Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $186.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.12. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.