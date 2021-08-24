Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

